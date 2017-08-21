Westlake man arrested third time for child pornography for third time.

La. (KLFY) – A Westlake man has been arrested for possession of child pornography for the third time.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say on August 18, state troopers began an investigation concerning sharing and possession of child pornography in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation led to the residence of 35-year-old Joshua Cupit. Officers found downloaded and shared videos of child pornography.

Cupit is a registered sex offender for child-pornography-related offenses in 2 other states.

Officers also learned that Cupit had other videos and images in another place in Beauregard Parish.

Cupit was charged with pornography involving juveniles and unlawful presence of a sex offender in Calcasieu Parish. He was also charged in Beauregard Parish with 320 counts of pornography involving juveniles, according to State Police

Cupit was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, and the investigation continues.