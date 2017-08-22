Deceased suspect identified from I-10 police chase Monday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police say a suspect shot and killed himself in his vehicle, after a chase on Interstate 10 on Monday evening.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Jason Mark Hill, 37, from Texas.

According to officials, Hill was involved in an accident with his wife in Texas, resulting in two pending warrants for his arrest.

“A felon from Texas was in our area, Iberville Parish, and he was wanted on some felony assault charges, and he was considered armed and dangerous,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The high-speed chase originated in Iberville Parish when units were notified that the suspect was in the area.

Stassi says deputies spotted Hill’s car near the Dow Chemical Plant in Iberville Parish, and the chase ended near mile marker 108 on Interstate 10, located near the Breaux Bridge exit.

“As he exited Iberville, we continued to pursue him, went across the long bridge, and as he was getting into this side of Lafayette, Breaux bridge, in that construction area, State Police used spikes just to try to stop him. First time they missed him, second time they got him,” said Sheriff Stassi.

Deputies then cautiously approached the suspect’s car because they believed he was carrying numerous assault-style weapons.

“A short time after that, they heard a single gunshot inside the vehicle. And after a small time of making sure everything was secure there, and not hurting the deputies and making sure he wasn’t trying to trick the deputies into coming up to the vehicle, they (deputies) made entry into the vehicle, and he had committed suicide,” said Sheriff Stassi.

A spokesman for Louisiana State Police says that they have taken over the investigation as of Tuesday.