Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Lobster Cake with Béarnaise Sauce in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Lobster Cake with Béarnaise Sauce.

Here’s the full recipe:

Lobster Cakes

1 (1 ½ pound) lobsters cooked

4 ounces shrimp, peeled

4 Tablespoons butter, unsalted

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

½ Tablespoons creole seasoning

1 Tablespoons chives, sliced

¼ cup flour, all purpose

¼ cup butter, unsalted

2 tablespoons olive oil

Remove the lobster meat from the tail and claws and set aside. Cut lobster meat into small pieces. Place peeled shrimp in a food processor and pulse until there are no lumps, slowly pulse in the butter, heavy cream and creole seasoning. Remove from food processor and place in a bowl, mix in the lobster meat and chives. Place in a ring mold and dust both ends with the flour. In a skillet over medium high heat melt the butter and olive oil and place the lobster steaks while still in the mold and sear on both sides for about 1 minute. Remove the ring molds and place back in the skillet and place in a 350° oven for 15 minutes. Serve with béarnaise sauce or lemon butter sauce.

Béarnaise Sauce

1/2 pound butter, melted

2 egg yolks

1 Tablespoon hot water

juice of one lemon

hot sauce to taste

salt to taste

cayenne pepper to taste

3 Tablespoons white wine

1 Tablespoons dried tarragon

1 Tablespoons parsley, stemmed & finely chopped

Bring a saucepot of water to a simmer. In a mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks with hot water and lemon juice. Place the bowl over the simmering water and whisk constantly until the egg yolks are cooked and thickened. They should leave a ribbon when the whisk is pulled through. Remove the bowl from the water and whisk in the melted butter in a slow steady stream until all the butter is incorporated. Season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

Heat the white wine and tarragon in a sauté pan. Slowly simmer until most of the liquid is evaporated. Remove from heat and add to the hollandaise. Stir in the parsley and keep warm until ready to use.