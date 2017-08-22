FEMA leader meets with Louisiana governor amid storm worries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled to Louisiana to discuss the state’s ongoing recovery from last year’s damaging flooding, as officials eye the threat of another storm.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long met Tuesday with Gov. John Bel Edwards as the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey appear headed to Texas and could cause heavy rain in parts of south Louisiana.

Edwards says he spoke with Long about Harvey, the rebuilding work from the March and August 2016 floods and the continuing recovery from prior hurricanes. Long says he’s working to lessen federal red tape in storm recovery.

Also attending the meeting was New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. The three officials discussed ongoing repairs to the city’s pumping system and the preparations in place for any potential flooding.