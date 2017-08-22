Grandfather of 7 year old who shot aunt twice arrested

Minden, La. – (Arklatexhomepage) – The grandfather of the 7-year-old Webster Parish boy who shot his aunt twice Friday has been arrested.

Billy Lovil Gibson, 79, of the 2000 block of Dogwood Trail has been charged with felony delinquency of a minor.

When Webster Parish deputies arrived at the scene Friday, they found the boy’s aunt suffering from two gunshot wounds. At the time, she admitted the child shot her but said it was an accident.

Deputies found that odd because she was shot twice. She was transported to Minden Medical Center, and then transported to University Health in Shreveport, but has since been released.

The child told deputies he became angry with his aunt because she didn’t feed him when he wanted to eat. He claimed he loaded a .22 rifle, shot at his aunt, reloaded, and fired again.

But Webster Parish Sheriff Sexton says the grandfather coached the child to lie to deputies and didn’t attempt to keep the gun away from the child.