LCG hears from public on proposed budget

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -The Lafayette consolidated council heard from the public about LCG’s proposed $632 million budget tonight.

For the past three weeks, the council has been inspecting the budget line by line.

It’s a process that requires not just the council’s input but the input of each department.

The first department up for review was the department of parks and recreation on August 3rd.

“What is it that Lafayette wants from their parks services? I think when that question is answered we have to put a dollar value too it,” said LCG parks and recreation director Gerald Boudreaux.

Lafayette Parish residents say they want more money put into traffic control — or some sort of safelight program.

Others say they’re sorry the millage renewal failed on the ballot.

The concern is that there’s not enough money to do what’s needed for the parish courthouse and jail.

Resident Libby Salcedo says when it comes to law enforcement — give them what they need and want.

“We have an awesome police department and I can’t say enough about them,” Salcedo said.

The proposed budget is scheduled for adoption on September 7th.