New Iberia man dies in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish

JUDICE, La. (KLFY) – State Police say they’re investigating a crash that killed a New Iberia man this morning in Lafayette Parish.

Master Trooper Brooks David identified the bicyclist Kerry Theriot, 33, of New Iberia.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on LA 342 near Brooklyn Street.

Theriot was biking on LA 342 near the fog line at the same time Nicholas Broussard, 37, of Duson, was driving a 2007 Mazda CX-7 eastbound on LA 342.

Investigators say Broussard hit Theriot’s bicycle from behind.

Theriot was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but the lights on his bicycle were believed to working, according to State Police.

Theriot had the required red light on the rear of the bike, but Troopers are attempting to determine if the light was visible from the required distance.

Broussard was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Authorities determined Broussard was not impaired after he voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test.

A toxicology sample was taken from Theriot and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, but impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

David issued a statement about the crash as a warning to drivers and bicyclists:

“As this is the second fatality crash involving a bicycle that Troop I has investigated in less than a week, Louisiana State Police wish to remind motorists to always pay attention to the roadway and never drive distracted. Troopers also wish to remind bicyclists of the laws if they wish to ride on the roadway between sunset and sunrise. More information on certain laws regarding bicycles can be found at http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Multimodal/Highway_Safety/Bicycle_Ped/Pages/La_Bicycle_Laws.aspx.”