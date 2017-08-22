Opelousas Police searching for suspect who beat elderly man during traffic incident

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly beat an elderly man Saturday afternoon.

The elderly man had to be hospitalized due to his injuries.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on August 19, 2017.

Police say the elderly man was cut off by an unknown white male suspect and white female passenger in a 2000-2004 model Ford Mustang with a spoiler.

The male suspect in the mustang and the elderly male pulled to the side of the roadway.

The male suspect approached the elderly male while he was sitting in his vehicle and punched him in the face.

The elderly man exited his vehicle with his walking cane and the unknown male suspect took the cane from him and struck him with it several times.

Opelousas City Police is requesting the public’s assistance with any information that will lead to officer’s identifying the suspect and his female companion.

Above is a picture of a vehicle similar to the year model of the suspect vehicle.

Any information in regards to the incident please contact Det. Romalis Thomas with the Opelousas Police Department 337-948-2500.