Police looking for suspect in road rage attack that sent a 72-year-old to the hospital

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department need your help identifying a suspect involved in a road rage incident that sent an elderly man to the hospital.

We were at the Valero gas station here on Creswell Lane for about two hours and have seen some risky left turn as drivers head East, even cutting off other drivers at times.

Police say that’s what led up Saturday’s road rage attack.

72-year-old Martin Brown allegedly cut off the unidentified suspect while pulling out of the Valero parking lot.

Opelousas Police Department, Chief Donald Thompson said, “The perpetrator drove the black Mustang with a spoiler on it, occupied with a white female.”

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect allegedly approached Brown’s car and punched him in the face.

The victim, Martin Brown, got out his car with his cane in hand, the suspect took the cane and hit Brown several times with it; landing him in the hospital with a fractured arm.

“Everybody’s mother is my mother, everybody’s father is my father if you do anything to anyone of these people I named, there are consequences that you’re going to pay…legally,” said Chief Thompson.

“Martin is the type of person that if you’re in need he’ll be the first one there to give not expecting nothing in return. No one, whether they are 72 or 22 deserve the beating that he got,” Brown said.

Lieutenant Brown added that when he spoke to his uncle Tuesday afternoon, he said after surviving the attack, he’s grateful because it could’ve been worse.

The suspect is described as a white male, slim build, with dark brown hair.

A BOLO alert has been issued by Opelousas Police for the black, early 2000’s model Ford Mustang. If you have information call law enforcement.