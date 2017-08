The following is a news release from the Rayne Police Department:

The Rayne Police Department will be conducting a DWI checkpoint somewhere within the city limits of Rayne on Saturday, September 2, 2017, and continuing into Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Rayne officers will have a zero tolerance for impaired drivers.

This checkpoint is part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign and is being funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.