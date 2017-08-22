Scott Police asking public’s help in identifying crawfish theft suspects

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing crawfish from a business in Scott.

The theft happened at a store on Cameron Street on July 28, 2017.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the two suspects walked into the store together and one suspect put four packets of crawfish into her purse while they were shopping.

The suspects then walked out of the store separately.

One suspect walked through the parking lot to the roadway, and the other got into a Nissan Altima and drove away.

Authorities obtained surveillance video of the subjects entering and exiting the store and photos of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105.

Callers can remain anonymous.