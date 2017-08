The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana will be holding a fundraising concert in connection with the kickoff of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football season.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, September, 22 at the Blackham Coliseum in Lafayette.

Tracy Lawrence event will kick off at 6 PM with local artist Clay Cormier who will be followed by Grammy Award winner Wayne Toups.

For more information about the concert visit: http://www.bgcacadiana.com/ragin-cajuns-country-kickoff-w-tracy-lawrence-more/