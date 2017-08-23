Excitement builds over 700 million dollar Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball Jackpot has reached $700 million after a winner wasn’t drawn last Saturday.

People are flocking to gas stations around Acadiana to buy Powerball tickets with the hope that they can get their hands on the second highest jackpot in history.

We stopped at Spanish Lake Truck and Casino Plaza to find out just how many people were buying tickets. According to Loretta Evans, a cashier at the station, people had been stopping in all day.

“Today at the time I’ve been here, probably over 50 (people),” says Evans

Ashley Bush, a Powerball ticket buyer, already has plans on what she would do with the money.

“I’m sure I would pay off my vehicle, probably my house and save. I mean I would invest and save it and try to be responsible with it,” said Bush.

With all the talk about instant wealth, it’s easy to forget that the purpose of the Powerball is to raise money for government programs in the 44 states where the game is played.

This jackpot prize is still less than half of the all-time biggest jackpot which totaled $1.6 billion.