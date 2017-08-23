EXCLUSIVE: One of three teenagers hit by truck speaks out

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – North Chataignier St. is where three teenagers were hit by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

The teenagers were taken to the hospital by the ambulance but shortly after, the driver of the truck was allowed to leave the scene by police.

Tevin Wilson is one of the three teenagers hit by the truck.

“I don’t know what happened but the man just ran over us. The only thing I remember is being on the ground,” says Wilson.

He says police let the driver go before going to the hospital where the teens were being treated to give them a citation for not wearing reflective gear at night.

“The reason I am mad is because they let him go and she came way to Opelousas Hospital to give us a reflective gear charge. They just let him go,” says Wilson.

Wilson is not the only one who saw police let the driver leave the scene.

“The three boys were in the ambulance. The cops talked to him (the driver) for a little while and then the cops let him go,” says a witness.

Wilson is currently recovering from his injuries in his home.

KLFY reached out to Ville Platte Police about why the driver was allowed to leave the scene and they declined to comment.