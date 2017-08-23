Harvey upgraded to a category 4 hurricane, expected to make landfall across Texas tonight

UPDATE:

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Hurricane Harvey to a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft have been flying into the system all afternoon and have found an intensifying storm. Surface pressures have dropped sub-950mb and surface winds have increased to 120 mph. This makes Harvey a category 3, which is now a major hurricane.

Harvey should continue to the northwest, making landfall just north of Corpus Christi later tonight. Thereafter, models have it looping around in Texas, which should weaken the storm considerably. A trough of low pressure will begin to move into the Tennessee River valley by mid-next week. This should move the storm eastward by Monday and Tuesday of next week. It’s yet to be seen if the storm will move back over water, but if it does, it could restrengthen slightly. The current National Hurricane Center track moves it towards Louisiana by late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Models start to diverge in the latter half of the forecast period. Some models bring it more east-northeastward towards Louisiana, while others bring it more northbound, possibly making a second landfall across Galveston and southeastern Texas. It’s still too early to know the eventual destination of Harvey down the road, but regardless, it appears Acadiana will see very heavy rainfall. Accumulations of 6-12 inches could be possible through next Friday, with isolated higher amounts.