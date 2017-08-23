Kinder couple accused of stealing copper wire from Lacassine building

LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a Kinder man and his wife today for allegedly stealing and stripping copper wire from a building in Lacassine.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. behind a metal building that is currently for sale on North Frontage Road.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said deputies arrested Milford Ray Eastwood, 48, and his wife, Shani Rachel Eastwood, 53, both of Kinder, La., on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

Both were booked into the parish jail without bond.

Investigators are still trying to determine the amount of damage done to the building and to identify the property owner.

Milford Ray Eastwood has 27 prior arrests and has been previously convicted of burglary, theft, and creating/operation of a clandestine lab, according to Ivey.

Shani Eastwood has previous convictions of creating/operation of a clandestine lab and illegal possession of stolen things.