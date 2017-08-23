LSU to hold welcome event for Mike VII

Paige Vaughn, WVLA Published:
Louisiana State University officially has a new live tiger mascot on its campus. The tiger arrived in Baton Rouge last week, coming from a rescue facility in Okeechobee, Fla. The university announced in a statement that the tiger began its "reign" as Mike VII on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, the first day of the fall semester. He is an 11-month-old male Siberian-Bengal mix. (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – Update: Due to weather conditions, the welcome event for Mike VII has been postponed.

LSU will hold an official welcome event for Mike VII on Tuesday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. outside of Tiger Habitat on campus. LSU President F. King Alexander, Athletics Director Joe Alleva, Student Body President Jason Badeaux and LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Joel Baines are all scheduled to speak at the event.

The first 250 students in attendance who present their tiger card will receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

This and other information on LSU’s tigers can be found online at www.lsu.edu/mikethetiger. You can follow Mike on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mikethetiger), Twitter (@mikethetiger) and Instagram (@mikethetiger_lsu).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s