LSU to hold welcome event for Mike VII

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – Update: Due to weather conditions, the welcome event for Mike VII has been postponed.

LSU will hold an official welcome event for Mike VII on Tuesday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. outside of Tiger Habitat on campus. LSU President F. King Alexander, Athletics Director Joe Alleva, Student Body President Jason Badeaux and LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Joel Baines are all scheduled to speak at the event.

The first 250 students in attendance who present their tiger card will receive a commemorative Mike VII t-shirt.

This and other information on LSU’s tigers can be found online at www.lsu.edu/mikethetiger. You can follow Mike on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mikethetiger), Twitter (@mikethetiger) and Instagram (@mikethetiger_lsu).