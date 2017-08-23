National Hurricane Center forecasting Hurricane Harvey strengthening into a category 3 hurricane, making landfall in Texas

UPDATE:

Tropical Storm has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service is forecasting Tropical Storm Harvey to make landfall in Texas as a category 3 hurricane.

The models are still in disagreement exactly where Harvey will go after making landfall in Texas.

The Live Doppler 10 Stormtracker Weather Team is monitoring Harvey around the clock and how it will impact Acadiana.

NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying & is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Harvey has strengthened into a Tropical Storm as it continues its track towards the coast of Texas and could strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall over the weekend. After landfall there is high uncertainty what happens as Harvey is expected to stall out. As of this time, a flooding threat is still the primarily concern for Acadiana next week but we could see regeneration of Harvey as well.