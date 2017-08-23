Rally downtown Lafayette to remove statue of Gen. Alfred Mouton

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – About 100 or so people were at the rally this Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lafayette.

They filled the courtyard at the feet of General Alfred Mouton, a majority of them in support of having the statue removed.

“What do we want? Take it down! When do we want it? Now!” The crowd chanted as members of Move the Mindset, Indivisible Acadiana, NAACP, Blue Acadiana and Democratic Women of Acadiana shared their thoughts on why the Confederate statue of General Alfred Mouton should be moved.

Kirk Piccione with Blue Democrats of Acadiana said, “It’s time that we take down of the symbols of Jim Crow that continue to haunt our African-American brothers and sisters and move these symbols into a museum.”

There were no obvious signs of opposition but we were able to find man in the crowd that says the statue should stay.

“When they’re going to take this down, they’ll want other stuff taken down and it’s never going to stop, it’s going to continue and continue,” said Wilton Trahan of Lafayette Resident.

Frank Crocco, Secretary of Move the Mindset says, “For those who say that removing the statue is about erasing history, do not know their history. This statue is not even about the confederacy it’s about Jim Crow.”

Through song, passionate messages and even comedy, speakers at the rally all stood in solidarity that General Mouton’s statue should be removed.

Local pastor, Carlos Harvin said, “I know he’s got Mardi Gras beads around his neck, he’s in his last parade! ‘Everybody say bye-bye Alfred!’ He just had to go out with a bang.”

Even with the support of dozens of people at Wednesday’s rally, removing the statue could result in legal trouble for the city for violating a court injunction from 1980.