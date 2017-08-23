Scott Police identify suspect in crawfish theft, still need help locating her

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Police say with assistance from the public they have identified a suspect and person of interest in connection with the theft of crawfish from a local business on July 28, 2017.

Authorities still need help in finding the suspect, Joy McNeal.

Chief Chad Leger said they were able to locate and speak with one woman who was presumed to be a suspect. She is no longer considered a suspect and is now considered a person of interest.

Detectives are still looking for McNeal. Leger said officers have a warrant to arrest McNeal on the charge of theft of goods.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joy McNeal is asked to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.