Sugarcane Season Update

The latest flooding in southern Louisiana brings major concerns for those living in the city. Drainage and sewage is a major topic in Lafayette’s Consolidated Government plans when preparing for bad weather, but it affects more than just the areas within the city. Rural areas and farms are also experiencing difficulty approaching harvest season. For sugarcane farmers like Eddie Lewis III, conquering this battle all comes down to the preparation in the beginning.

“Harvest season is the most important time of the year. That’s when you’re taking in your product, you selling your product, and you want to have the best possible product when you bring it to the mill. And you want to be prepared because they can have freezes that come in late December, late November that can affect it. So, we typically try to get in harvest season September 27th through December,” he said.

The August floods of 2016 washed out many canes, causing rutted fields and submerged plants. Local farmers say this takes time away from harvest season because the plants have to be re-planted and farmers must return back to square one.

“The main thing is preparation with farming. It’s getting all the equipment ready, getting the tools ready and being able to move fast when you get in the fields,” Lewis added. Youngsville’s motto is, “Life is sweeter in the city of Youngsville,” as sugarcane businesses focus on sustainability, responsibility, and maintaining a safe food supply despite the weather conditions that come their way.

Even with the ongoing downpours of last year’s season, 2016 set a record high for the amount of sugar obtained per ton of cane in Louisiana.

Eddie White III has high expectations for this season as he begins to plant his crops and get ready to harvest in September.