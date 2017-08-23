Tropical Depression Harvey reforms, could impact Acadiana over the weekend

Tropical Depression Harvey has reformed in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The current forecast track is towards the coast of Texas where its expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall late Friday.

A sharp turn to the east is expected as the system weakens but heavy showers and storms are likely in Acadiana, starting as early as Saturday.

Flooding will be our main concern but gusty winds and tornadoes will be possible too as this system slowly works across the area early next week.