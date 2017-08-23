VIDEO: Woman blatantly steals multiple bottles from Shreveport liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Shreveport Police needs your help identifying the person caught on video on August 18 stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a store located on Bert Kouns in Shreveport.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video. Several others may have been involved and are also wanted for questioning in connection with this event.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this crimes to contact Shreveport- Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or http://www.lockemuo.org.