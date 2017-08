GUEYDAN, LA (KLFY) – The 41st annual Gueydan Duck Festival begins today.

The celebration of all things duck runs until Sunday.

Things kick off tonight at 6:00 p.m. with an invocation and opening ceremonies and a free family night.

Ethan Hunt Piano Man and T.J. Gautreaux & Louisiana Soul will be taking the music stage and many more acts are scheduled throughout the weekend.

For a complete list of festival events, CLICK HERE.