6 pounds of synthetic marijuana seized in Opelousas

(The Daily World) – Officers arrested three people in connection to an investigation into the alleged distribution of illegal synthetic marijuana.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, officers conducted the investigation at a home on the 800 block of Hogan Drive after receiving a tip that synthetic marijuana was being trafficked there.

Officers seized approximately six pounds of synthetic marijuana, with a street value of $5,400, and a .38-caliber revolver. Three male adults and one child were at the home at the time of the investigation, the press release says.

Troy Butler (Photo: Opelousas Police Department)

Arthur Greene Jr. (Photo: Opelousas Police Department)

David Compton (Photo: Opelousas Police Department)