6 pounds of synthetic marijuana seized in Opelousas

The Daily World Published:
Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department

(The Daily World) – Officers arrested three people in connection to an investigation into the alleged distribution of illegal synthetic marijuana.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, officers conducted the investigation at a home on the 800 block of Hogan Drive after receiving a tip that synthetic marijuana was being trafficked there.

Officers seized approximately six pounds of synthetic marijuana, with a street value of $5,400, and a .38-caliber revolver. Three male adults and one child were at the home at the time of the investigation, the press release says.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s