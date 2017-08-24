Acadiana High players perform their best Coach Ted impersonation

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

If that is the case, Acadiana high head football coach Ted Davidson should feel honored, that his players hold him in such high esteem.

Some of the players took a moment to give their best Coach Ted Impression.

Senior running back Ziggy Francis put his impersonation to the test, in front of Coach Davidson, no less.

The coach was a good sport and had a laugh along with his players.

One thing is for sure… Acadiana steps into district 3-5a as the favorite this season as they open up in the jamboree on Friday.

