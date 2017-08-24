Evangeline Parish community members gather to combat injustice

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – DeJuan Guillory, Deonte Williams, Cody Mayes, and Tevin Wilson are men from Evangeline parish whose names have reached headlines.

Community activists say the injustice these men have faced is uncalled for, and they are ready to see change.

Since Dejuan Guillory’s death, his family and concerned community members have gathered in different locations in Evangeline Parish every Thursday to protest the injustice they feel African Americans are facing in the community.

Arthur Sampson, a community activist, says, “It’s time for this to stop. You know I’m not prejudiced or anything, but it seems like every time something happens with black and white are involved in the black is the victim there’s no justice here.”

Three Ville Platte men were hit by a truck Tuesday. They are facing misdemeanors charges, and the driver isn’t.

Angela Guidry, a Ville Platte resident, says: “That man should be in jail because that don’t make no sense. They charged them poor guys and they are hurt.”

Williams, Mayes, and Wilson all received injuries and went to the emergency room after the accident.

“He thought I was dead the way I was laying on the street in a puddle of blood, my head was busted,” Williams recalls

The police report was released today with only the driver’s statement from that night.

“There’s a lot of racism. They don’t have to say it like you know we can see that it’s there,” says Williams.

Related Coverage

Community activists voice concerns about fatal officer-involved shooting in Evangeline Parish