Festival International to run Downtown Alive!

LAFAYETTE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – Festival International de Louisiane has entered a partnership with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited to run Downtown Alive!. Scott Feehan, Festival International’s executive director, and Geoff Dyer, DLU’s new CEO, said the collaboration allows both parties to pool resources for an improved, outdoor music experience.

“We’re not taking it over,” said Feehan. “It is still (their) event. We have a staff that knows how to organize, promote and put these events on.

“They’re hiring us to facilitate at lot of the things they know we can do well. By utilizing our staff, they can focus their resources on a lot of the other things they need to be focused on downtown. I think it’s going to be good.”

Dyer called the collaboration “a natural fit.”

“Both of these events were born out of a shared desire to promote our musical culture within the backdrop of Lafayette’s Downtown,” said Dyer in a press release. “We are excited that Festival International is open to lending us the talent and skills of their team to help deliver an even better DTA!.”

The Festival International staff will assist with logistics, organization, promotion and execution of the 10 DTA! events scheduled for the fall and will be considered an in-kind sponsor for the DTA! fall season.

The new season of free concerts includes several dates with two bands splitting time on stage. Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, along with Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys, begin the season at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Parc International.

The fall series will also feature the Happiest Hour at DTA!, in which downtown bars offer drink specials and entertainment from 5 to 6 p.m. Fridays. There will also be a new DTA Kids! Section and Food Showcase.

Feehan said those changes were in place before the collaboration.

“We did not take over the event and say, ‘This is the type of stuff we want to do,’” Feehan explained. “A lot of the things that you are going to see at Downtown Alive!, those had already been thought up by (them).

“They are literally saying, ‘This is what we need to happen. You guys do it.’

“Future possibilities could include us having creative input. But that’s not where we are yet.”