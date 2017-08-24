Sandbag Locations In Acadiana

Broussard

In preparations for the weather event expected in South Louisiana in the next few days, the City of Broussard is opening its sand bag locations. Sand bags will be available at City Hall, Broadview Drive by the Community Center and Deer Meadow Subdivision. Sand and bags will be available at all three locations. There will also be a limited number of shovels but city officials do recommend bringing your own, if possible.

Church Point-

6 sandbags are allowed to be picked up per household ( with Driver’s License ) approved proof of residence. The pickup location will be at the city barn located at 411 POW MIA Memorial Drive.

The person must be capable of filling their own sand bags, bags, sand, and shovels will be provided.

Crowley

Mayor Greg A. Jones announced today that the City of Crowley Public Works department will issue sand bags today until 3:00 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until further notice. You must present a valid driver’s license. Six (6) sand bags will be issued per driver’s license.

Franklin

Sand and bags for Franklin residents will be available in front of the Public Works Complex, 1300 Iberia Street after 1:00 PM today. Residents will have to fill their own bags. Please bring a shovel.

If the public has questions, call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Lafayette

Lafayette Parish Sandbag Stations Always Open

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds Lafayette Parish residents that the local sandbag stations are open year-round.

People wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations: North District sandbagging is located at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Ave.) and South District sandbags will be available at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.

The two sites are “self-bagging,” meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, at no charge, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household. Sandbags are available to Lafayette Parish residents every day during daytime hours at the two separate locations.

LCG offers the following tips to keep residents and property safe in the event of a flash flooding situation or extended heavy rain activity:

Citizens can protect their property by ensuring ditches and street drains are clear from debris including leaves, limbs, trashcans and children’s toys, especially balls.

During a flash flood or extended localized rain activity, it should be expected that storm drains and drainage channels will reach capacity, temporarily flooding roads and adjacent property .

. In the event of localized street flooding, motorists should stay off roadways until all water recedes.

until all water recedes. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters , even in a parking lot. All are cautioned to heed signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead. If pedestrians or drivers find themselves upon a flooded area, they should turn around and take an alternate route.

, even in a parking lot. All are cautioned to heed signs or barricades which indicate flooding ahead. If pedestrians or drivers find themselves upon a flooded area, they should turn around and take an alternate route. Anyone experiencing flooding in a home and in need of emergency rescue should call 9-1-1. ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1.

ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1. Flash floods can happen with little or no warning and occur when excessive rains fall in a short amount of time. During a flash flood warning, citizens should be alert and take necessary precautions.

New Iberia

SAND BAGS AVAILABLE *UPDATE*

Due to the severe weather forecast the City of New Iberia will have sand bags available to the public from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2017. The filled bags will be handed out at 907 Fulton Street. For ease of access and to aid in traffic flow, the City asks that residents approach the facility from the North Street side.

Sandbags will also be available at the Acadian Ballpark 401 N. Landry Drive. Shovels will not be provided, and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags at this location.

In regards to the Acadian Ballpark sandbag location, please enter on Landry Drive and exit on Halphen Street for flow of traffic.

Rayne

The City of Rayne will have sand bags available for Rayne residents (with Driver’s License ) approved proof of residence Limit 5 Bags per house.

The pickup point will be at the Pavilion on Frog Festival Drive. Rayne Police Dept. will provide inmates to assist loading bags as they also will bag backup supplies as needed to expedite the process.

We will release the times of distribution when the National Weather Station supplies more definite details of the need of sandbags handed out.

St. Martin Parish

(St. Martinville, La.)–There will be sand bags available for residents of upper St. Martin Parish beginning at 1:00 p.m. today until 6:00 p.m. today, and from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. tomorrow until further notice at the following locations:

South Barn-Off of Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Ruth Bridge Barn-Ruth Bridge

City Of Breaux Bridge-Old DOTD site located at the corner of Refinery and Berard Street

Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Scott

Sandbags will be available for Scott residents and businesses beginning at 9:00 AM today (Thursday, August 24). Sandbags can be obtained at the City of Scott Maintenance Building at 116 Lions Club Road.