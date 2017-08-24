Veterans conference held in Lafayette to help connect veterans to care

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Several agencies that deal with veterans affairs gathered in Lafayette to talk to veterans directly. Senator Bill Cassidy was one of the guest speakers for the event.

“We’re trying to get the veterans to understand what benefits we can provide them,” says Scott Parker, a veteran who is with the Veterans Affairs New Orleans office.

Presentations were given by both the U.S. and Louisiana Departments of Veterans Affairs. Some of the topics discussed included the Veterans Choice program, Tricare Health Insurance, and mental health counseling.

“The goal is to reach out to veterans so we can assist them in any way we can and help them,” says Parker.

Rodney Hamilton was one of the veterans in attendance. He is a purple heart recipient who served as a marine in the Korean War. He says he was encouraged by what he heard.

“Senator Cassidy was here today and he has agreed to give veterans 100% support on our needs present and future,” says Hamilton.

Speakers also covered topics such as VA Home Loans, VA Benefits, and Educational programs for veterans.