Former Comeaux High student talks about now attending JCFA

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – JCFA has three charter schools in the greater New Orleans area.

Lafayette is the fourth.

The school is new to Acadiana.

The program caters to students who need a non-traditional schedule because of other life responsibilities.

Dacey west of Lafayette is a former Comeaux High School student.

She now attends JCFA.

“I do volunteer work at the animal shelter. I bring my brother to and from his guitar lessons and whatever else he needs done,” West says.

Dacey says the traditional school setting wasn’t for her especially in terms of class sizes.

“You focus on your own education rather than follow what everybody else is doing,” West explains.

The executive director of JCFA says the diploma earned here is a true diploma — the same that’s earned at any other school.

“I like UL and I want to major in something to do with animals. I just want something to do with animals,” says West.

Natalie Istre is the school’s principal.

“We love helping our students and our entire job is to make sure they are able to reach the level of success they want,” Istre says.

“You do this at your own pace,” West adds.