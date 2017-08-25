Jobs coming to the Port of Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – There’s growth on the horizon at the Port of Iberia and that means jobs plus an economic boost.

Nearly two 200 jobs will be added at the Port of Iberia over the next two years or so.

Port director Craig Romero tells News 10 that the board recently approved three new industries to locate their business operations at the port.

Romero says caliche New Iberia, LLC, port aggregates and Crosby Energy Services will all soon finalize contract leases at the port.

Caliche, a sand and gravel company, plans to spend over $150 million dollars just to get established to move their product Romero says by barge, rail and truck.

Romero estimates it will generate about 200 jobs for two to three years and up to 40 permanent jobs.

Port aggregates, the largest producer of ready mix concrete in the state of Louisiana, seeks to lease a 15-acre waterfront site.

Romero says the company is owned by a Jennings family who seeks to distribute concrete throughout the state and beyond.

They will also fill about 15 to 20 permanent positions.

And finally, Crosby energy services is finalizing plans for its fabrication facility and will hire about 15 to 20 employees in permanent positions and up to 70 within a year of opening.

Romero says he expects the companies to be completely up and running with the next two to three years.