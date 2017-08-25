La. outlines plan to train mentors, help new generation of teachers

BATON ROUGE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – The Louisiana Department of Education has launched a paid opportunity for experienced teachers to receive training to become mentors and support aspiring educators.

Training will begin this fall. Over the next three years, Louisiana will establish a cadre of at least 2,500 professionals equipped with the necessary skills to guide new educators.

Starting in July 2018, all teacher preparation programs in Louisiana will include a yearlong classroom residency alongside an experienced mentor teacher, coupled with a competency-based curriculum, that will provide teaching candidates with knowledge and skills needed for their first day in the classroom.

In 2017-18, 500 mentor teachers will receive professional development to support these residencies and other teachers-in-training. Another 1,000 mentors will be trained in each of the next two years.

Mentor training will begin this fall. The training will prepare mentors to build relationships with their residents and new teachers, identify and address incoming teachers’ needs and track their progress. Training will be free for participants. Participating teachers who host undergraduate residents in their classrooms will receive an annual stipend of at least $1,000 to help with related expenses.

Mentors will be nominated by their school systems by Sept. 8. They must have a track record of proven success, a working knowledge of curricular tools and resources, strong communication and time management skills and an interest and ability to lead others and help them grow.

Each school system has been allocated a specific number of spots for mentor teacher training, based on the size of the school system and workforce needs. Schools systems that receive federal money to support the teacher workforce in high-need rural districts will be given priority.