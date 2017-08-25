Local supermarket stocks up for Hurricane Harvey

Local supermarkets are gearing up and stocking the shelves in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.

“Even though we are a few days out, it is still starting. They are starting to pile in,” says Toby Grandin, Piggly Wiggly store manager.

Bread, can goods, and water is just a few of the items store Grandin says fly off the shelves right before storms.

“Of course all of your emergency things like candles. Some people buy charcoal, we sell a lot of charcoal during the storm,” explains Grandin.

Another hot item purchased before storms hit is alcohol.

“People have hurricane parties so you going to sell a lot of beer and liquor that’s another thing,” says Grandin.

Jeffery Elliott, a Scott resident, says, “You got to stock up on the essentials. Beer, wine, a little water, some snacks that kind of stuff.”

Grandin and his team have learned what to stock more from storms like hurricane Katrina and Rita.

“Both of those wiped us out like. We had truckloads of water and we still right now. But we are better prepared now, we should not run out of anything. We should have plenty water, plenty of canned meat, plenty of bread and things like that. We kind of thought it out and took the information we had from the last time to where we are prepared now,” says Grandin.