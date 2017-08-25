Louisiana defense preview before Louisiana kicks off

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the Rajun’ Cajuns set to kick off September 7 against Southeastern, let’s talk defense.

More specifically, let’s talk numbers.

Last season Cajun defensive back Tracy Walker had 6 tackles against McNeese, 8 at Tulane and Idaho and 9 verses Arkansas State so he’s going to have a lot of eyes on him this season.

He says he’s okay with that because he and Travis Crawford have to set an example for these younger players.

“We’re the most experience on this team so I feel like we done played the most snaps I feel like with us being the oldest and having so much experience we have to step up into that role and understand what our responsibility is, we’re the seniors and so we got to set an example. We know what it takes to win because we’ve both been a part of bowl winning teams so with that said we have to implement what we know into the younger guys as well,” Walker says.

One thing Louisiana defensive coach Mike Lucas points out is some of the younger guys on the team.

Joe Dillion made a lot of plays last year as a freshman and they’re expecting him to do the same this year, but now, he’ll have some help on the other edge with some of these new guys.

“I’ve got to do as a coordinator is I’ve got to have somebody off that other edge that people can’t always slide the protection into Joe that they’ve got to worry about the guy coming off the other edge also. We really didn’t have that last year we were limited a little bit at that other position I think we’ve added some guys that can bring that,” says Lucas.