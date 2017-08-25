Officials in Vermilion Parish urge residents to have supplies ready; some areas to voluntarily evacuate

INTRACOASTAL CITY, La. (KLFY) – Officials with the Office of Emergency Preparedness in Vermilion Parish are advising residents to get their supplies ready, just in case Hurricane Harvey makes its way towards Louisiana’s coast.

That includes having your prescriptions filled for atleast two weeks, have your car filled with gas, have extra cash just in case, as well as stock up on groceries and essentials.

“I guess it’s a cash of mixed emotions and just waiting to see what’s going to happen,” said Monty Morgan, who works as a shrimper in Intracoastal City.

All eyes are on Hurricane Harvey, a category three hurricane headed towards Corpus Christi, Texas. The uncertainty comes as the remnants of Harvey could make their way towards Acadiana in the next few days. This worry has officials calling for voluntary evacuations in places below Highway 14 in Vermilion Parish.

“It’s all rural area and it’s all low, there are some that are high, but it’s mostly low lying areas, and they know if they live there, that it tends to flood,” said Rebecca Broussard, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Vermilion Parish.

“Trying to do a little cleaning up so none of the debris can float around and create problems for anybody after the fact,” said Monty Morgan.

He has allowed some of his friends to park their boats on his property so they won’t get any damage from the storm. Morgan says that he might ride this storm out, because of how bad this shrimp season has been/

“I’m going to load the boat with ice just in case we get the opportunity. If it (Harvey) comes back in this area, there’s a chance it could bring some shrimp,” said Morgan.

Officials are also urging residents to be aware of any rising water and to take precautions before it’s too late.

“Pay attention to the weather and the news, and be aware of what’s around you,” said Broussard.

If you live in Vermilion Parish, you can text your zip code to the number, 888-777, to get emergency alerts from the Office of Emergency Preparedness in Vermilion Parish. They also urge everyone to like their Facebook page, for any other updates.