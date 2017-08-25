School Closures Due To Hurricane Harvey

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The location and effects of Hurricane Harvey will be evaluated, and by Tuesday a decision will be made about the remainder of the week.

 

***As of now, no other school districts in Acadiana have closed schools due to Hurrican Harvey.

All school districts are monitoring weather data closely and working with their parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness to determine the best course of action.***

 

 

 

