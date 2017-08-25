Youngsville officials taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Harvey

Around this time last year, this area of Youngsville was completely submerged in water leaving several homes displaced. We are now only days away from Hurricane Harvey possibly bringing that very familiar experience back to Acadiana.

“The best thing I can tell people is don’t be afraid, be prepared,” said Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. A year later and Youngsville residents are hearing these words once again. This time, it’s for a possible hurricane that is gaining strength by the hour. To get ready, city officials tell residents to stick to what they know best.

“Storm preparation isn’t really something we’re thinking about just when a storm is in the gulf. It’s really a year around process so, our plan is really sticking to the plan,” said Mayor Ken Ritter. The floods from last August put Youngsville a step ahead of the game this year, as they continue to examine lateral drainage systems and put their emergency strategies into action.

In case of an emergency, Chief Boudreaux says to make sure that any loose objects that are in your yard are picked up or tied down. If water is on the roadway, he advises staying off of the roads.

The national weather service says six inches of moving water can knock someone down and fallen debris and down power lines may cause severe damage. Officials say that it is very important to prepare for the worst case scenario and stick to the city’s emergency plans.

“Have a plan in place. Not just for the anticipated rainfall. But also for the loss of power and wind damage. All of the things we all should be concerned about as residents of south Louisiana,” said Mayor Ritter.

Youngsville is preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. If Hurricane Harvey continues at its pace, Southern Louisiana can expect it to hit landfall early next week.

State officials have declared this a state of emergency for Louisiana. It has the potential of being one of the strongest storm surges in 12 years.