GRAND ISLE — A whale carcass washed ashore in Grand Isle Saturday afternoon.

Grand Isle Mayor David Carmadelle confirmed that the whale, estimated to be 15 to 20 feet long, washed ashore on the beach at Grand Isle near the high school around 2 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, at least 100 people witnessed the whale wash ashore.

No human injuries have been reported, and the whale’s cause of death has not been reported according to Carmadelle.