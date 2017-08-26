Early morning shooting arrest along E. Simcoe Street

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – Lafayette Police respond to the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street in reference to shots fired around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Corporal Bridgette Dugas reports that officers located one suspect who ultimately admitted to firing shots at another male during an argument.

Corporal Dugas confirms one man was arrested at the scene; 40-year-old Terry Joseph of New Iberia for Illegal Use of a Weapon, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm and Domestic Abuse Battery.

Dugas says no injuries have been reported at the scene. The investigation remains on going.