Police: Interstate 49 near Harry Guilbeau opens to traffic

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department reports working a single vehicle crash on I-49 near Harry Guilbeau around 11:00 pm on Friday. Police report the incident happened in front of the Opelousas General Health South campus.

The crash involves an over turned 18 wheeler pulling a trailer containing dozens of cows. Police say the interstate in that area north-bound and south-bound lanes are closed and will remain closed for approximately 8 – 10 hrs.

The closure allows for the transferring of cows from one trailer to another and the removal of the truck.