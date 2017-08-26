Police: Interstate 49 near Harry Guilbeau opens to traffic

By Published:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) –  The Opelousas Police Department reports working a single vehicle crash on I-49 near Harry Guilbeau around 11:00 pm on Friday.   Police report the incident happened in front of the Opelousas General Health South campus.

The crash involves an over turned 18 wheeler pulling a trailer containing dozens of cows.  Police say the interstate in that area north-bound and south-bound lanes are closed and will remain closed for approximately 8 – 10 hrs.

The closure allows for the transferring of cows from one trailer to another and the removal of the truck.

 

