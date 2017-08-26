Suspect was at scene of Simcoe Street shooting when police arrived

Lafayette, LA (KLFY)

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) 40-year-old Terry Joseph of New Iberia was arrested before dawn Saturday following a shooting incident in the 900 block of East Simcoe Street.

No injuries were reported, and police say Joseph was on scene of the reported shooting when officers arrived.

He faces charges of illegal use of a weapon, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and domestic abuse battery.

Police say Joseph admitted to firing shots at another male during an argument.

An investigation is on-going.

