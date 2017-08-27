Acadiana area schools will be closed Monday

With Hurricane Harvey dumping rain all across Texas and Louisiana creating hazardous conditions on roadways, school administrators throughout parishes around Acadiana have taken precautionary steps and made the decision to cancel school on Monday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Lafayette Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Iberia Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Iberia Parish Courthouse, Court offices, and the Clerk of Court’s office will be closed tomorrow, Monday, August 28, 2017.

St. Landry Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Acadia Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

St. Martin Parish public schools/offices will be closed, Monday, August 28th.

Our Lady of Fatima School, Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Gethsemane Christian Academy along with its child care center will be closed, Monday, August 28, 2017.

First Baptist Christian School will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Small World Daycare in Carencro will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter, Lafayette and Youngsville campuses will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Ascension Episcopal Schools, River Ranch, Johnston Street and Youngsville locations will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

All three Catholic Schools in Vermilion Parish (Maltrait Memorial in Kaplan, Mount Carmel and Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville) will be closed Monday, August 27, 2017.

Bethel Christian School in Jennings will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

United Christian Academy, Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

All Calcasieu Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Catholic Schools in Cameron Parish and the school in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Family Life Christian Academy will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

All locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Preschools and Vacation Station will be closed, Monday, August 28, 2017.

Both campuses of Episcopal School of Acadiana will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Learning Adventures Early Education Center in Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

For My Child Learning Center, Lafayette, will be closed Monday, Augutst 28, 2017.

Highland Baptist Christian School, New Iberia, will be closed, Monday, August 28, 2017.

St. Cecilia School in Broussard will be closed, Monday August 28, 2017.

Rayne Catholic Elementary School will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

PACE Lafayette will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

St. Edwards and Catholic High Schools in New Iberia will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Louisiana Christian School in Breaux Bridge will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Principals List Pre-School, Lafayette and Youngsville campuses, will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Unitech Training Academy will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Kinder Kollege Learning Center in Breaux Bridge will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

New Beginnings Christian Academy in Breaux Bridge, closed Monday August 28, 2017.

Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau will be closed Monday, August 28.

Covenant Preschool will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Harvest Time Christian Academy will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug.29, 2017.

Our Mother of Peace Elementary, Church Point, will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

OPENINGS:

All courthouses in the 15th Judicial District will be opened Monday.