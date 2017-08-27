Cajun Navy headed to Texas to help with rescues

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Navy is headed to Texas.

The people who took matters into their own hands and rescued hundreds during the August 2016 floods in Louisiana packed up their boats Sunday and headed West….to Houston.

According to their Facebook page more than a dozen friends and five K-9s headed early Sunday morning into Texas to help out with search and rescue efforts.

The state is also sending rescue crews and first responders to Texas.

“Already, we have dispatched personnel from Louisiana to assist their efforts, including with search and rescue. Nearly 12 years ago, Texans opened their doors to the people of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina devastated our state. Since then, we’ve turned to them for assistance time and again,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday the Cajun Navy had arrived and were assisting at the TA in Houston off Interstate 10.