‘Catastrophic’ flooding traps Houston residents

CNN Published:

(CNN) Rescue workers in Houston renewed search efforts Sunday morning for residents trapped in their homes by Tropical Storm Harvey’s rising floodwaters.

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight from record flooding in the area, authorities said. The storm so far has killed two people in Texas

said authorities, who added they expect the death toll to rise.
Law enforcement agencies advised people trapped in their houses not to take shelter in their attics unless they carried axes so they could break through to their roofs and within sight of rescue workers.

