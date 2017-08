ERATH, La. (KLFY) Erath Mayor John Leblanc has confirmed with KLFY that a tornado touched down briefly in the area of Naud Road.

Leblanc says the impact damaged a building that the drainage board owns and stores it equipment.

No injuries have been reported, according to Leblanc.

At the time of its impact, Leblanc said the tornado was heading north on Hwy. 338 and 339.

Residents are advised to take cover.