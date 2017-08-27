Tornado watch issued for several parishes around Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 2am Monday for the central and western portions of Acadiana.

This includes the parishes of Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette and Vermilion.

The tornado warning for Lafayette Parish is in effect until 2:30 p.m Sunday. NWS urges residents to seek shelter.

Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier says the environment is steadily becoming more conducive for the development of tornadoes as tropical squalls are beginning to work into the area.

A flooding threat is also increasing across the area Sunday afternoon.