Trump keeps tabs on Harvey and its aftermath from Camp David

President Donald Trump monitored Hurricane Harvey from the seclusion of his official mountaintop retreat on Saturday and into Sunday morning, sending a flurry of tweets before and after the powerful storm made landfall in Texas in an effort to reassure the public that he was fully in control of managing the first natural disaster since he took office.
“Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!” Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday morning.
In an evening tweet, he said, “Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas – TEAMWORK