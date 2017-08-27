Weather Closures and Openings around Acadiana

Closings, Openings reported around Acadiana related to Hurricane Harvey:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

Maltrait Memorial in Kaplan will be closed Monday, August 28 and Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

All Calcasieu Parish Schools will be closed Monday, August 28, 2017.

Catholic Schools in Cameron Parish and the school in Jennings will be closed Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

SCHOOL OPENINGS:

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that all schools will be opened Monday, however school officials will continue to monitor the situation with Tropical Storm Harvey closely and meet daily with the Lafayette Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

The St. Martin Parish School System has announced that all schools will be opened Monday.