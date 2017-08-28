Broussard residents are fed up with drainage issues

After last years flood, residents in Broussard are worried that there isn’t adequate drainage to handle the rain from Harvey.

In August water from Cyprus Bayou Coulee flooded homes in the Sugar Trace South Subdivision.

Residents are frustrated since they say they haven’t seen any of the federal flood recovery funds go into the city of Broussard.

Curtis Stewart, a Broussard resident, says,

“We’ve been working with our city councilman, Bourque, and he’s very cooperative in doing what he can. But we need the support and help of Lafayette Parish, they are the ones I’m told that is responsible for this coulee and maintaining it and doing whatever is necessary to prevent this from happening.”

Broussard city workers did clean debris out of the coulee today. Mel Bertrand, Broussard city supervisor said that was routine cleaning. He said after any heavy rain they go out and clean all coulees no matter if they are the city’s responsibility or not.